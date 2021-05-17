Alkami Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alkami Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alkami Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $29.24 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

