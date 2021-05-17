Alkami Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALKT) Quiet Period Set To End on May 24th

Alkami Technology’s (NASDAQ:ALKT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. Alkami Technology had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

ALKT opened at $29.24 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

