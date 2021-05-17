Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Price Up 4%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 270,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,685,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

