Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,410. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

