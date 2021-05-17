AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0343

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $313,387.57 and approximately $54.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00077767 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

