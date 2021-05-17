Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $4.09 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00090502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00454282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00228698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01348743 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041815 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

