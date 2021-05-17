Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Shares Down 0.6%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 1,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.