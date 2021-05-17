Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Hits $3.96 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00008883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $33.55 million and approximately $30,777.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00085571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.01361564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114909 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,467,074 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

