Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,309.43 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,969.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.