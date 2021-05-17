Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,308.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,364. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

