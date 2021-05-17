Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $355,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,265.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,969.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

