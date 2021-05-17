Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,339.00 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,242.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

