Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $546,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,339.00 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

