Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,428,097.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,900. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $347,000. Jeereddi Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,343 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. Altice USA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

