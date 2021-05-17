Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 2.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

MO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 82,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

