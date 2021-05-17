Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

