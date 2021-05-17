Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.33

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 467266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

