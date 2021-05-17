Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

