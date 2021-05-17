Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.85 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 720,203,318 coins and its circulating supply is 184,128,912 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

