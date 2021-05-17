AMEPAY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $594,916.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and $594,916.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00452713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00228098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $611.16 or 0.01359845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042258 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

