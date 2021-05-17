Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEE opened at $83.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

