American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.15. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 304,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,250. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.