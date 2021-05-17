American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $511.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

