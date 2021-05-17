America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRMT opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMT. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

