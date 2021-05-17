AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME opened at $134.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 64,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 106,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.