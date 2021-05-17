Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.64. 39,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,576. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

