Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 4.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $251.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.