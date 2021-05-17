Ampleforth (AMPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $245.52 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $245.52 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00085341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.38 or 0.01304493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00115683 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 478,970,228 coins and its circulating supply is 318,022,988 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

