Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

BANR stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $58.45. 810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

