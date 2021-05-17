Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

JWN opened at $40.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

