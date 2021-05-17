Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 17th (AEIS, AGRO, AMPH, AMRX, AMWL, ARDX, AREC, ARPO, ASX, ATLKY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 17th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy reported first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong momentum across semiconductor equipment, and industrial and medical markets contributed well. Solid demand for process power delivery systems and growing clout of MAXstream RPS system were positives. Strong shipment of eVoS evaluation units was another positive. Further, rising RF design wins remained a tailwind. Additionally, increasing 5G investments benefited the company. Notably, growing traction across enterprise computing customers and prospects related to 5G are likely to remain key levers in the near term. However, coronavirus-led supply chain constraints are concerns. Further, weak momentum across data centers, and telecom and networking markets remain overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Get Advanced Energy Industries Inc alerts:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.