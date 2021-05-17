Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,173. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

