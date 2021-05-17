Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.94 Million

Brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce sales of $256.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.00 million and the lowest is $251.00 million. Copa reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,668.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $94.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Copa by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Copa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

