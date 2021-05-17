Analysts Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.68). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $268,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 526,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782,795. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.