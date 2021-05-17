Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.37. Lennar posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Lennar has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

