Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.94. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 132.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 908,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,265,000 after purchasing an additional 518,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.