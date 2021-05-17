Analysts Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.29). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.05. 942,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

