Analysts Issue Forecasts for Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Senseonics in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $821.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

