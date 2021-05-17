Analysts Offer Predictions for Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

CVE:FIL opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$839.64 million and a PE ratio of -44.79. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.49.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

