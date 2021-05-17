Analysts Offer Predictions for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$76.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.73 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 44.75%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

