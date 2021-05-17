Analysts Offer Predictions for Unum Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unum Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unum Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

