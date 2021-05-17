Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT):

5/12/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $106.00 to $114.00.

3/24/2021 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have performed almost in line with the industry in the past six months. Despite the pandemic, the company continues to focus on unit expansion efforts to drive growth. During the fourth-quarter 2020, it signed several deals to expand its portfolio of resorts. Moreover, the company’s strong loyalty program bode well. However, the pandemic continue to hurt. Although majority of the properties are in operation, the company is witnessing lower occupancy rates compared with pre-pandemic levels. It is also witnessing declines in RevPAR in all regions. Due to rise in coronavirus cases in Europe, the company’s positive summer momentum in the region has been hindered. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.”

3/22/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.71. 1,423,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.92 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

