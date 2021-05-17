Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vroom (VRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM):

5/13/2021 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Vroom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Vroom had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Vroom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

4/16/2021 – Vroom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

4/13/2021 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Vroom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

4/7/2021 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.95. 32,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at $112,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

