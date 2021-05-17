Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AON (AON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AON (NYSE: AON):

5/10/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/30/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.20. 1,383,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,123. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.54.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 512,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AON by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

