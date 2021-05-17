Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for L Brands (LB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L Brands (NYSE: LB) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00.

5/11/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – L Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

4/13/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – L Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LB opened at $69.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in L Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

