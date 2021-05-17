Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for McAfee (MCFE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – McAfee was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

5/5/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – McAfee was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

4/28/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – McAfee was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

4/22/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.66. 710,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,402. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

Get McAfee Corp alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.