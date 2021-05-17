Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Visa (NYSE: V):
- 5/10/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $233.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $233.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $230.00 to $250.00.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $230.00 to $250.00.
- 4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $260.00.
- 4/26/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2021 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $253.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:V traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.26. 88,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,683. The firm has a market cap of $440.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.26.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
