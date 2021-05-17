Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW):
- 5/10/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $242.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $229.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/13/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,753. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
