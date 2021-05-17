Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW):

5/10/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $242.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $229.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,753. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

