Anchor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,547.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $46,547.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00086169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01360848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.