ankrETH Reaches Market Cap of $94.97 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 219.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $94.97 million and approximately $109,795.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ankrETH has traded up 219.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $3,238.09 or 0.07332808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.37 or 0.01266712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116761 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.